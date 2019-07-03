In action-comedy ‘Stuber,’ Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista shoot down toxic masculinity

“I get emotional watching commercials,” said Bautista, who showed off his dramatic range in “Blade Runner 2049.” “I wanted to do a comedy, and I’d looked at a bunch of scripts, and most of them were pretty godawful. But I connected with this one on different levels. I believe that if you can leave a theater and want to sit down and talk about the film, that’s what sets films apart. That’s why films get watched over and over.”