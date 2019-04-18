Satirist Andy Borowitz: ‘Truth is ridiculous’ in the age of Trump, but also essential

The best guide would be to ask people in Minnesota now that they’re about 20 years out of having a professional wrestler as their governor. Jesse Ventura. How did that change Minnesota? Does it lower the bar for future leaders or is there a backlash of people saying we actually want the next president to be someone who is literate? Who can read and write and do things we customarily associate with the job of president? Or do we continue to circle the drain and strictly get our president from TV shows? Are we going to look at some of the Real Housewives?”