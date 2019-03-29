The late Agnes Varda saluted by peers for her inventiveness and childlike spirit

French director Agnès Varda, whose landmark films include “Cléo From 5 to 7” (1962) and “Vagabond” (1985), was saluted by her peers on Friday following her death at age 90.
She was a founding spirit of the French New Wave and a visionary creator, and filmmakers, film organizations and other creatives across the globe paid tribute to Varda’s childlike spirit, inventiveness, feminist activism and love of dancing.
A few even gave a nod to the unforgettable cardboard cutout she sent as her proxy to the 2018 Academy Award nominees luncheon, where she was being honored for her Oscar-nominated documentary “Faces Places.”
Here’s what her fans and peers had to say about the honorary Oscar winner: