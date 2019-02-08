Albert Finney: Five memorable roles from a lifetime on-screen

A list such as this will inevitably leave out a few key roles, and, with Finney, it would be easy to fill these five slots many times over. In addition to the roles below, he was also notable in “Two For the Road,” “Charlie Bubbles” (which he also directed), ”Gumshoe,” “Shoot the Moon,” “Annie,” his Oscar-nominated turn in “The Dresser,” two of the “Bourne” pictures and “Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead.” His last substantial screen role was in the 2012 James Bond movie “Skyfall.”