Kenneth Branagh and Judi Dench continue a lifelong love affair with Shakespeare in ‘All Is True’

“Shakespeare means a great deal to me and is very meaningful to me, but he’s not for everyone,” Branagh says. “What allows for an open opinion about that is when it’s performed at its very best and [these actors] can do that. They don’t have these suddenly funny Shakespeare voices. They’re very real. They stay as human beings. When well done Shakespeare expresses this in characters and situations we recognize. Judi and Ian ... have that honest quality with Shakespeare. You’ve got to keep earning the right to ask an audience to come and see this work, I think.”