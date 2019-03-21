Review: ‘An Elephant Sitting Still,’ Hu Bo’s first and last feature, is a haunting dispatch from northern China

Here is where I’m supposed to alert you that this movie runs nearly four hours, at which point you will either close the browser tab or turn the page. Would it convince you to hear that it doesn’t have a single boring moment, and that it plumbs emotional depths that can only be achieved with the investment of time? Without soft-pedaling his characters’ struggles — indeed, at the risk of sometimes pushing toward ugly, harrowing extremes — Hu locates within them a unifying soulfulness, a shared wellspring of anguish and grief, that reaches toward and occasionally touches the sublime.