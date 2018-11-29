Review: Musical zom-com 'Anna and the Apocalypse' takes a merry bite out of Christmas

Ella Hunt stars as Anna, who quickly enters the pantheon of iconic horror heroines — steely yet vulnerable, loyal, cool under pressure and ruthless with her weapon once she gets the hang of it. It's the night of the school Christmas show when a mysterious viral outbreak hits a small Scottish town. Anna happens to be working at the bowling alley with her best friend, John (Malcolm Cumming). Heading home late, they miss the event, and the next morning, the two friends share a hilarious duet, skipping to school, singing about turning their lives around, earbuds shutting out the flesh-eating mayhem that has erupted around them.