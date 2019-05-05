‘Avengers: Endgame’ passes $2 billion and breaks more box office records in second weekend

Disney's "Avengers: Endgame" continued its theatrical reign into a second weekend, swallowing the bulk of the box office and leaving newcomers such as "The Intruder," "The Long Shot" and "UglyDolls" to fight for scraps.
The superhero blockbuster added $145.8 million in its second weekend (a 59% drop) for a cumulative $619.7 million, becoming the fastest movie to ever get to $600 million domestically in the process, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.
Globally it surpassed the $2-billion mark this week, earning $2.189 billion after just 11 days of release, a new record. ("Avatar," the previous record holder, took 47 days to reach the benchmark and grossed $2.788 billion over the course of its theatrical run).
"Endgame" is among just five films to ever reach $2 billion, joining its predecessor "Avengers: Infinity War" ($2.048 billion) to become the second Marvel film on the list and the third Disney film, with "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($2.068 billion). "Avatar" and "Titanic" ($2.187 billion) round out the list.
"Endgame" currently stands as the No. 2 film of all time behind only "Avatar."
At a very distant second place, Sony's "The Intruder" premiered with $11 million.
The thriller stars Michael Ealy and Meagan Good as young homeowners who are terrorized by the house's previous owner (Dennis Quaid). It earned a dismal 27% "rotten" rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.
In third place, Lionsgate's "The Long Shot" debuted with a lackluster $10 million.
Starring Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron, the romantic comedy earned a B CinemaScore and a 83% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
At No. 4, STX Entertainment's "UglyDolls" opened with a disappointing $8.5 million.
The musical comedy, based on a brand of toys of the same name, features the voices of Janelle Monae, Blake Shelton, Pitbull, Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas, among others. It earned mixed reviews with a B+ CinemaScore and a 34% "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Rounding out the top five, Disney's "Captain Marvel" added $4.3 million in its ninth weekend for a cumulative $420.8 million.
This week, Warner Bros. releases the family-friendly "Pokemon Detective Pikachu," STX Entertainment opens the comedy "Poms," Fox Searchlight debuts the drama "Tolkien" and United Arts Releasing reveals the comedy "The Hustle."