Review: 'Shazam!' gives the overworked superhero genre a fun, irreverent lift

In time, of course, Shazam will learn. He will address his nagging abandonment issues and absorb the true meaning of family by embracing his foster parents (Marta Milans and Cooper Andrews) and his other foster siblings (Grace Fulton, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen and Jovan Armand). The supporting players are a winning bunch — Herman and Fulton have especially sweet moments — and they help keep the movie aloft even when it threatens to buckle under all its jokes, subplots, emotional reckonings, tie-in references and repetitive action sequences. (And then there are Strong’s scenes of villainous retribution, which are bloodcurdling enough to remind you that Sandberg bagged his first Hollywood credits on the horror movies “Lights Out” and “Annabelle: Creation.”)