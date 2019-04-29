After ‘Avengers: Endgame’: Everything we know about what’s next for the MCU

Whether or not there will be superhero team-ups as stuffed with heroes as the “Avengers” films, Marvel has already announced plans for several stand-alone movies featuring characters introduced in the MCU’s current Phase 3 including Spider-Man, Black Panther and Doctor Strange. (While all those characters were turned to dust by the villainous Thanos at the end of last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” it didn’t take a super-psychic to predict they’d be revived in “Endgame.”)