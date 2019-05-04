‘Avengers: Endgame’ writers on Thor-Lebowski, Black Widow and reviving ‘Agent Carter’

Markus: He got re-toned by [director] Taika Waititi, [writer] Eric Pearson and Chris Hemsworth in “Thor: Ragnarok,” and that was a gift to us. But we also wanted to give him real obstacles and real consequences. All the things he lost in that movie, he takes it with such aplomb, but he's really lost everything. Basically from his first movie, he is headed for the throne. He has all this burden of purpose on him. And so his arc in all these movies is learning to let go of what people expect of him and embrace what he himself feels he is.