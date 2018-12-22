Director Nadine Labaki's 'Capernaum' took her on a journey from the slums of Beirut to the United Nations

Labaki agreed with the French ambassador, that the film might have been shot in many cities around the world. But “the problem is magnified in Lebanon,” she said, “mostly because Lebanon has a million and a half refugees and is a very small country. At this point, almost half the population is Syrian — almost — so you really feel it everywhere around you. These children are not something you hear about on the news, you have direct contact every day. You see these children when you’re driving home.”