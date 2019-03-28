Reviews: Romantic comedy ‘In Reality’ hits its mark, the thriller ‘Long Lost’ and three other indies, not so much

The problem is that for all the ways this story is entertaining as a magazine article or Dateline segment, it’s an awkwardly bloated bore when Love makes the affable, naïve Hyden not just his key interviewee but also his reenactment star. The details get repetitive, the turnabout you can see a mile away, and soon you’re wondering, “If this is about buried treasure and twists of fate, why am I watching an inside-the-refrigerator shot of this guy grabbing a beer?”