Review: Matthew Broderick stars in unorthodox ‘To Dust’; Kiwi comedy ‘The Breaker Upperers’ and doggie rom-com ‘Patrick’

As dances go between science and faith, Snyder, who wrote the witty script with Jason Begue, is on to something, especially with the way Broderick’s gift for sincere, deadpan exasperation bounces off Röhrig’s committed portrayal of a sympathetically cracked holy man. The movie could use a little more energy — this is Paul Mazursky territory, after all, not Andrei Tarkovsky — but in its sick-but-sweet attempt to reclaim grief from the trappings of tradition, “To Dust” is its own well-measured godsend.