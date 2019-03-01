Reviews: Supernatural thriller ‘Stray,’ dystopian ‘Level 16,’ Jean-Claude Van Damme and more

“Pretty Broken” coasts hard on the assumed likability of Lindsey, who asks Siri how to plan a trip to Mt. Everest, won’t sign her divorce papers, and requires a child’s bank manual to manage her money. The film rather mistakenly presumes that the audience will have sympathy for the deeply unlikable and spitefully bratty Lindsey, whose brittle charisma is not enough to connect these random events and outlandish, yet unfunny situations. A budding romance with mountain store clerk Scott (Adam Chambers) is the film’s only bright spot, though even that story is woefully distracted by the hijinks and drama elsewhere.