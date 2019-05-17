Reviews for Swedish sci-fi ‘Aniara’; ‘Amaurosis’; ‘Slaughterhouse Rulez’ and more

Formerly known as “The Unseen,” the psychological thriller “Amaurosis” takes its new name from a condition of partial blindness that begins affecting the movie’s heroine, Gemma Shields (Jasmine Hyde), after she and her husband Will (Richard Flood) experience the death of a child. As they struggle to cope with grief, the Shields meet a friendly stranger named Paul (Simon Cotton), who offers them some peace and quiet at his guest house, situated near his mansion, by a mountainside lake. Soon though, the emotionally fragile Gemma becomes unsure if she can trust either the increasingly irritable Will or the suspiciously kindly Paul.