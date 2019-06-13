Reviews for ‘Daughter of the Wolf,’ ‘Lost Angelas,’ ‘Head Count,’ ‘Killer Unicorn,’ ‘Vault’

The best idea Callahan and her co-writer Michael Nader have is to tell the story from the perspective of an outsider. Isaac Jay plays Evan, who’s visiting his older brother in the desert when a pretty girl named Zoe (Ashleigh Morgan) catches his eye and invites him to join her friends for the weekend. During a round of campfire ghost stories, Evan inadvertently conjures the shape-shifting demon Hisje, but he doesn’t sense the threat immediately, because he doesn’t know his heavily intoxicated new pals well enough to register when they’re behaving strangely.