Reviews for Polly McIntosh’s ‘Darlin’’; ‘Trespassers,’ ‘Saving Zoë’ and more

The film was directed by Jeffrey G. Hunt, from a screenplay by Brian J. Adams and LeeAnne H. Adams; but given that the Marano sisters optioned “Saving Zoë” in the first place, co-produced with their mother, Ellen, and are in nearly every frame of the picture, it feels more like their movie. At its best, “Saving Zoë” dwells on the enduring bond between siblings, which survives despite one keeping secrets.