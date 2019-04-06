‘Cats’ choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler on Taylor Swift’s transformation and going big

Blankenbuehler: We take our lead from things that were done before, and the design of the film and the vision from Tom and Eve [Stewart], the designer, is really astounding and it is really beautiful. And the original Broadway production did that. I mean the original London and Broadway production of “Cats” scaled-up everything. But since you were seeing the cat right in front of you, or the human playing the cat right in front of you, it maybe wasn't as impactful as this movie is going to be. When you see these cats dance through a dining room where the table is 10 feet high, it's unbelievable. It's really beautiful.