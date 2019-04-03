Universal reveals ‘Cats’ musical will be shot from ‘cats’ perspective’

With the release of “Cats,” Universal is hoping to continue one of its “proudest traditions” in “keeping the musical alive,” said Langley, pointing to past studio releases such as “Pitch Perfect,” “8 Mile” and “Mamma Mia.” Indeed, during Universal’s presentation at CinemaCon last year, Cher closed out the show to perform a rendition of “Fernando” to promote the “Mamma Mia” sequel. This year, it was Hudson’s turn, delivering a far more somber — albeit arguably more powerful — take on “Memory” from “Cats.”