‘Riverdale’s’ Charles Melton steps into the spotlight with ‘The Sun Is Also a Star’

Melton, 28, is big on following his gut. In college at Kansas State University — where he was recruited to the football team, starting as a safety on special teams in his second year — he literally changed his entire career path because of an ad he heard on the radio. In his car on the way to practice one day, he got sucked in by one of those “Do you want to be a star?” talent pitches. He called the number and booked an audition for something called the Arts Showcase, eventually driving 45 minutes to a Marriott in Salina, Kan., to read copy for a Twizzlers commercial. He landed a callback, but there was a catch: He’d have to pay $3,000 to attend the showcase in Orlando, Fla.