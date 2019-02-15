Classic Hollywood: Claudia Cardinale shares memories of working with Fellini, Visconti and Leone

She became an international sex symbol in such films as 1958’s “Big Deal on Madonna Street.” But as her career progressed, Cardinale transformed into a serious actress under the guidance of Visconti in 1960’s “Rocco and His Brothers,” 1963’s “The Leopard,” 1965’s “Sandra” and 1974’s “Conversation Piece.” (All of these films will screen next month at the American Cinematheque’s Visconti retrospective at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood and the Aero Theater in Santa Monica).