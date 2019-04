Classic Hollywood: For generations, Kevin Brownlow has been the voice for silent films

A: My words exactly. I told him about this little film and he said, `bring it over.’ And he was so entranced to see himself in 1916 so he and he wife organized an evening for his clients because he was an agent. So we got Trevor Howard, Clive Brook, Hardy Kruger. Parker was very friendly and warm. We had dinner after, dinner after, dinner. It became a thing of silent films at Al Parker's and, visiting American filmmakers would be invited. It was fantastic. Then he'd ring me up and say, ‘Kevin, King Vidor is at the Hyde Park Hotel. Tell him I sent you.’