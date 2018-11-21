Critic's Choice: Turan on "Lawrence of Arabia"

Perhaps the greatest film ever shot in 70 mm, David Lean’s magisterial “Lawrence of Arabia,” returns to the big screen in that impressive format just in time for Los Angeles moviegoers to give well-deserved thanks.
Winner of seven Academy Awards, including best picture, this epic story of the exploits of British officer T.E. Lawrence in the World War I Middle East not only has Freddie Young's cinematography and Maurice Jarre's music, it's got acting from standouts like Peter O'Toole, Omar Sharif, Anthony Quinn, Jack Hawkins, Claude Rains and Alec Guinness.
No special effects are front and center here, simply the way a master creator of images pulls us into a dramatic story of great psychological complexity. The intelligent, big-budget epic intended for thinking adults is vanishing before our eyes, so see one while you can.
‘Lawrence of Arabia’
Where: American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23-24,
Price: $15
Information: americancinematheque.com