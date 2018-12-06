Critic's Choice: Live music meets film with 'A Thousand Thoughts' and 'Rosita' screenings

Two very different but equally wonderful combinations of film and live music, both taking place Dec. 7, will make discerning moviegoers wish they could split themselves in two.
The earliest film, once thought lost or damaged beyond repair and now benefiting from an expert 4K restoration, is the legendary 1923 silent “Rosita,” a lively collaboration between top star Mary Pickford and exceptional director Ernst Lubitsch, whom Pickford brought to Hollywood from Germany expressly for this project. The Hollywood Chamber Orchestra conducted by musicologist Gillian Anderson will accompany the 8 p.m. screening at the American Cinematheque’s Egyptian Theater in Hollywood.
Starting at 8 p.m. at downtown’s Theater at the Ace Hotel is a dazzling film/performance combination called “A Thousand Thoughts.” Directed by Sam Green and Joe Bini, it combines documentary footage and interviews on the history of the Kronos Quartet, a narration read in person by Green, and the quartet itself on stage performing the score. It’s as magical an amalgamation as you can imagine.
-------------
“Rosita,” American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. Dec. 7, 8 p.m. $25-$30. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/
“A Thousand Thoughts,” Theater at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, Los Angeles. $29-$59. cap.ucla.edu/calendar/details/a_thousand_thoughts