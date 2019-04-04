Critic’s Choice: The dark pleasures of ‘Vox Lux’ include a haunting final score by Scott Walker

A barbed rejoinder to “A Star Is Born,” “Vox Lux,” now available for home viewing, lays out a sinuously structured argument on the cultural links between celebrity and terrorism, mass art and mass murder. Whether or not you agree with Corbet’s thesis, his simulacrum of pop celebrity is awfully seductive, which is partly the point. Dazzlingly awash in Walker’s orchestral magnificence and Sia’s thrilling original songs, “Vox Lux” was one of last year’s most under-appreciated films — and best musicals.