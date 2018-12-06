Review: Natalie Portman is a toxic pop diva par excellence in the eerily provocative 'Vox Lux'

These ideas swirl and swirl around the movie, giving it shape and density even when its conceptual coherence seems about to falter. You may not believe your eyes when Portman first appears; she doesn’t disappear into the part so much as devour it, which is precisely the point. The sweet, naive young Celeste hasn’t just become a star; she’s transformed into a titan, a supernova, a galactic force. That Martin, Law and Ehle remain in their roles, like little moons trapped in Celeste’s orbit, merely adds to the mounting sense of a world out of whack. (So does the reappearance of Cassidy, who plays a crucial secondary role as Celeste’s teenage daughter, Albertine.)