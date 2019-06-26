Critic’s Choice: Matthew McConaughey and ‘The Beach Bum’ deserve more love

“The Beach Bum” is basically the lowbrow comedy as high-art mood piece: Its laughs seem to arise as much from the silly, sun-drenched atmosphere as from individual gags, and its pleasures can feel as sweet and impermanent as marijuana smoke. It also has hypnotic images that linger and funny ones that keep tickling you after the movie’s ended: I’m still chuckling at the memory of Martin Lawrence’s crack-addicted parrot and the guy smoking a burrito-sized joint. You needn’t smoke one of your own to have a good time, though it couldn’t hurt.