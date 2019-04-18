Critic’s Choice: ‘Suburban Birds,’ Qiu Sheng’s lovely debut, has its L.A. premiere

Beautiful mysteries abound in “Suburban Birds,” a sharp and beguiling debut feature from the Chinese director Qiu Sheng. It begins as the story of a group of engineers working on the outskirts of a rapidly growing city, taking measurements and assessing the terrain. Before long the movie takes a left turn and sets their narrative in delicate collision with another: a lovely portrait of young children at play, their games and adventures initially seeming to unfold in an earlier time frame.