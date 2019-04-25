Critic’s Choice: Strong women on film in ‘Working Woman’ and ‘The Baker’s Wife’

Two films with women as their focus, one brand new and one a classic, are strong choices for discerning filmgoers this week.
Holding at the Laemmle Royal is one of the best films of the year, the superb Israeli drama “Working Woman.” A compelling tale about workplace sexual harassment, it’s a subtle character-driven story that crackles with the interplay of personalities on screen. Its subject sounds familiar, but be prepared, this is a film that cuts closer to the bone than you will be prepared for.
Marcel Pagnol’s 1938 “The Baker’s Wife” was considered daring in its day but has been hard to see for years. Newly available in a 4K restoration, it features the peerless Raimu as a baker who causes a village crisis when he stops baking bread after his young wife (Ginette Leclerc) runs off with a handsome shepherd.
“The Baker’s Wife,” April 26-28, Ahrya Fine Arts, Beverly Hills; April 29, Laemmle Glendale; April 30, Laemmle Playhouse 7, Pasadena; May 1, Laemmle Town Center 5, Encino; May 1, Laemmle Claremont; May 2, Laemmle Royal, West L.A. on May 2nd; times vary. laemmle.com