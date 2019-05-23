Review: Jakob Dylan and ‘Echo in the Canyon’ recall the mid-1960s Harmonic Invasion

That mythic hotbed of folk/rock/pop hybridization — which in its harmonic, jangly mid-decade heyday was exemplified by bands like the Byrds, the Mamas and the Papas, Buffalo Springfield, and tangentially the Beach Boys — is now the altar at which the engagingly tune-filled documentary “Echo in the Canyon” worships. Directed by music industry veteran Andrew Slater, with rock scion Jakob Dylan as executive producer and on-camera tour guide, “Echo” looks to hook you all over again to the songs, personalities and stories of that time, built around a same-named 2015 tribute concert at L.A.’s downtown Orpheum Theatre headlined by Dylan, and featuring Regina Spektor, Fiona Apple, Cat Power, Jade and Beck putting their spin on California Sound standbys “Monday Monday,” “Wild Mountain Thyme,” “In My Room” and others.