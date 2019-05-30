Review: Denys Arcand’s heist satire ‘The Fall of the American Empire’ goes south

Arcand’s film worries about themes of money, identity and the inherent danger of quick fixes. Work doesn’t pay and crime does, but it’s a bloody, dangerous affair. These questions of immediate survival are diametrically opposed to the neuroses about sex, love and life’s purpose with which this film is also concerned. The ethically obsessed Pierre-Paul claims to have good intentions (he is rather concerned about the homeless problem in Montréal ), but one can’t help but wonder if it’s about shining his own halo. The worst combination of pretentious and jealous, it’s almost impossible to sympathize with him. But for some reason, Sylvain and Camille want to help him, and so they enlist their Rolodexes of clients and resources to help Pierre-Paul hide his money the rich people way (offshore, of course).