As if British Prime Minister Theresa May weren’t in enough of a Brexit bind, now she has to deal with a biting Andy Serkis impersonation that’s making the digital rounds.
Literally biting because it’s Serkis via his immortal rendition of Gollum.
The “Lord of the Rings” actor reprised a version of the One Ring-obsessed character in a new video posted by We Wants It. Much like the Gollum of the film series, Serkis’ May has her own fixation: the Brexit withdrawal agreement.
After her body rejected her first kidney transplant, “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland underwent dialysis last year and had to have a second transplant, she revealed Monday in an interview.
Recovery from that surgery has been relatively smooth, but the 28-year-old has contended with a spate of other medical issues that resulted in additional procedures.
After the second transplant, she had surgery to mitigate her endometriosis and another to repair a hernia. The chronic illnesses have resulted in six surgeries in the past 16 months, she told Self magazine, where she opened up about her tumultuous medical journey.
Three albums from late music legend Prince are about to see new life in vinyl, according to a Monday announcement from the artist’s estate.
Sony’s Legacy Recordings, in conjunction with Prince’s estate, announced the first wave of physical media re-released from the artist’s catalog, making it the first time that albums “Musicology,” “3121” and “Planet Earth” have been released on vinyl.
First announced in August, the deal between Legacy Recordings and the estate aims to make more of Prince’s catalog available to fans, including rare and out-of-print materials.
When the first trailer for “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” was released in July, it delved deep into the lives of its human characters — which was fine — and was accompanied by Debussy’s “Clair de Lune” — which was awesome — and everyone seemed happy to see that the titular titan seemed to be doing OK for himself. It was arty and magnificent.
But there wasn’t any fighting. And there was barely any destruction.
And if you’re coming in here to sell me a Godzilla film, then by gosh, it had better be apocalyptic.
It’s summer 1985 and things are still pretty strange in Hawkins, Ind.
Netflix on Sunday unveiled a teaser for Season 3 of “Stranger Things,” giving fans a list of eight episode titles to mine for clues about the sci-fi series’ new season.
The new season will reunite viewers with Chief Hopper (David Harbour), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Holfhard) and their gang of middle-school outcasts, who find themselves at the center of the peculiar happenings in their small town.
The Broadcast Film Critics Assn. clearly has a thing for crime, with Monday’s announcement of the TV nominees for the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards revealing lots of love for shows about skirting the law.
The Broadcast Film Critics Assn. announced its film nominees for the 24th Critics' Choice Awards on Monday, with period black comedy "The Favourite" earning 14 nominations, just ahead of box office blockbuster “Black Panther,” which scored 12.
Actress-turned-duchess Meghan Markle and “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler joined Donald Trump, separated families, Robert S. Mueller III and Christine Blasey Ford on Time magazine’s shortlist for the 2018 Person of the Year.
Selected by the magazine’s editors since 1927, the title is bestowed on a person — or people — who most influenced the news and the world, for better or for worse, during the last year. On Monday, the magazine revealed the top 10 candidates on NBC’s “Today” show, which will also name the titleholder on Tuesday’s show. Markle and Coogler were the only entertainment figures represented during another contentious news year.
Last year, the “Silence Breakers” who spoke out against sexual assault and misconduct earned the magazine’s cover spot.
After a week full of new revelations from the Robert Mueller investigation, it was probably no surprise that Robert De Niro got the call to reprise his role as the special counsel for this week’s Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by Jason Mamoa with the musical guest Mumford and Sons.
With the always-on news cycle of 2018, the cold open is typically a feast-or-famine affair that benefits from standout, vaguely surreal moments — Kanye West in the White House, for example.
With so much news this week surrounding the legal affairs of the president’s inner circle, “SNL” imagined the FBI’s special counsel as the boogeyman in Eric Trump’s closet.
Approaching the one-year anniversary of the movement’s birth, Time’s Up congratulated the women who earned 2019 Golden Globe nominations, including “Crazy Rich Asians” star and activist Constance Wu.
“We celebrate all of our sisters who were nominated for Golden Globe awards this year, including Constance Wu who became the first Asian woman to be nominated for best actress in more than 40 years,” the organization said in a statement to The Times.
(While few women of Asian descent been nominated for best actress in the awards’ 75-year history, Hailee Steinfeld, who is part Filipino, was nominated in 2017 for “Edge of Seventeen.”)