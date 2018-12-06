Restraint From the Master of Razzmatazz: 'Schindler's List' is a major departure for Steven Spielberg

Using real locations whenever possible, collaborating with Polish-born director of photography Janusz Kaminski and editor Michael Kahn, and making excellent use of black and white, itself a distancing element, Spielberg understands how important it is to show the casualness of the nightmare. This is a world where unimaginable humiliation was the stuff of routine, where people were murdered as an afterthought and everyone who saw it did no more than blink. Working extensively with a hand-held camera and functioning by his own admission almost as a documentarian, Spielberg has had the nerve to simply let those dreadful scenes play, and as a consequence has created as indelible a picture of the Holocaust as fiction film allows.