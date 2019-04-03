Review: Robert Pattinson takes a dark, thrilling space odyssey in 'High Life'

And so there is a certain satisfaction in seeing Denis venture into outer space, following a group of characters on a foolhardy if involuntary mission to stake their own small claim on the infinite. By dint of its subject matter and its modest but expertly calibrated visual effects, “High Life” is the director’s version of an event picture, an art-house thrill ride; it also marks her first fully English-language production and her first time working with a Hollywood star. All these distinctions matter less than you might think. For a filmmaker already so at home with the otherworldly, a leap into the void feels more like a logical progression, and one that Denis (who wrote the script with Jean-Pol Fargeau, her frequent collaborator, and Geoff Cox) conducts in her own inimitably strange, counterintuitive fashion.