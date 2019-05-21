Advertisement

‘John Wick 4’ gets a 2021 release date from Lionsgate

By
May 20, 2019 | 7:05 PM
Keanu Reeves is back as John Wick in "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum." (Niko Tavernise / Lionsgate)

John Wick will be back.

On Monday, Lionsgate revealed that “John Wick: Chapter 4” is scheduled to hit theaters May 21, 2021. The news was initially announced in a text message to fans that read: “You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming – May 21, 2021.”

The studio’s announcement came just days after the debut of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” which topped the domestic box office with its $57-million opening weekend (a franchise best).

“Parabellum” sees Keanu Reeves return as the titular ex-hitman, this time fending off assassins who are after the bounty on his head. It’s the third installment of a franchise that kicked off with the original “John Wick” in 2014, followed by 2017’s “John Wick: Chapter 2.”

“Watching Reeves outfight everyone on the planet — always dressed to kill — is precisely why these films exist,” The Times said in its review.

