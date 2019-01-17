Review: Jacques Rivette's masterful 'La Religieuse' still speaks truth to abusive power

The movie’s Suzanne is a beauty — again, she’s played by Anna Karina — and from the opening minutes in 1757 Paris, when we first see her protesting her vows literally from behind bars, we sense that she is being persecuted, at least on some level, for her loveliness. Her presence in the family has been a painful, distracting reminder to her mother (Christiane Lénier), who informs Suzanne that she was the product of an extramarital affair. After the costly marriages of her (legitimate) sisters, the family is unable and unwilling to give her a dowry.