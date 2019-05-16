Review: Karen Gillan takes a stark turn in dark indie ‘All Creatures Here Below’

Gensan (Dastmalchian) and Ruby (Gillan) live a tenuous life on the margins of society in L.A. Their last connections to a stable life are severed when they both lose their jobs, and revert to old habits and coping mechanisms. Gensan gambles his last paycheck on a cockfight that turns violent, and when he picks up Ruby to skip town, she has the neighbor’s crying baby in tow. And yet, that impossible situation doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface of the darkness that this film carefully uncovers.