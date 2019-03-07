Review: Romantic drama ‘And Then There Was Eve’ buries its relevance in a twist

A third act reveal pulls back the curtain on an aspect of this story that makes this film so much more than just a moody and lyrical grief drama following Alyssa fumbling through her life in confusion and shock. This reveal also contains possibly the best aspect of this film, which is another layer to Crowl’s compelling performance. A transgender woman, Crowl embodies the full range of that experience beautifully on screen in “And Then There Was Eve,” although it’s maddeningly delegated to only the last minutes of the film.