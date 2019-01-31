Review: Game-playing and shared psychosis infect singular feminine horror of ‘Braid'

The twisty script and outré cinematic style will keep you on your toes as the trio ramble around this ramshackle house, their game escalating in violence and bloodshed. Cinematographer Todd Banhazl brings a woozy, unmoored camera style, with wide-angle lenses adding to the oddball surreality. Banhazl and Peirone play with bold color choices — bright pinks and purples to suggest an altered state of mind, while a noirish black-and-white indicates characters approaching the truth.