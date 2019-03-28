Review: Documentary ‘Ferrante Fever’ is unlikely to satisfy your literary curiosity

Not that there aren’t smart people gushing over her unforgettable female protagonists, sense of time and place, and psychological storytelling. But “Ferrante Fever” is more like a special edition of your fan club, reveling in the wide reach of her emotionally forensic novels and offering visual aids in the form of clips from movie adaptations (except the HBO series of the Neapolitan novels, made before this doc’s completion), snippets of animation, and montages of New York and Naples. A biography may have been impossible, but in spotlighting a writer who leaves no emotion or thought unexamined, this documentary won’t satisfy devotees hoping for a dive as deep as those their beloved author can produce.