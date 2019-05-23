Review: Matthew Glave gives his all for sideways dramedy ‘Funny Story’

With its black-and-white titles and jazzy opening score, “Funny Story” begins like a Woody Allen film, but this dark comedy soon distances itself from that auteur. Well, other than the fact that it’s about an aging man who sleeps with a much younger woman. But after that nod — and an extended homage to Alexander Payne’s “Sideways” in both style and substance — director Matthew J. Gallagher largely forges his own path in this story about bad choices and forgiving those who make them, including ourselves.