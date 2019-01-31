Review: Controversial documentary ‘Jihadists’ presents unfiltered views of hard-line fundamentalists

The filmmakers got unprecedented access to record the unfettered theories of militant Salafists — ultra-pious adherents who want to turn back the clock — and the result is unusual enough in its uncritical presentation that the film was nearly banned in France for coming off like propaganda itself. While there is a certain abject fascination in the unvarnished reality on display — everyday violence, unapologetic defenses of cruelty, killing and hatred wrapped in soft-spoken praising of God — the lack of an off-screen voice saying “Yeah, but …” is ultimately maddening.