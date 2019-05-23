Review: Sudabeh Mortezai’s ‘Joy’ hits harsh reality of Africa-to-Europe sex slave trade

The low-key strength in Mortezai’s approach is to fold this portrait of caged-yet-cagey womanhood into a setting just recognizably human enough at times — the sisterhood of laughing about clients, a bordello dance party, the financial kindness of a wealthy john — that the quick slides back into harsh, often violent reality are that much more dispiriting. Mortezai neither sentimentalizes nor judges, but rather empathetically reveals a life that we hope is a straight path with forks, but could turn out to be a closed-off circle.