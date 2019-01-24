Review: Michael Caine and Co. make crime caper ‘King of Thieves’ worth a look

The film’s first half covers the hasty planning and execution of the break-in by steely ringleader Brian (Caine), the sadistic Terry (Broadbent, scarily against type), deaf and dotty Kenny (Courtenay), nasty Danny (Winstone), anxious Basil (Charlie Cox) and the more peripheral Carl (Paul Whitehouse). Part two follows the no-honor-among-thieves fallout as allegiances shift and betrayals hover while authorities close in. If only this post-heist section had more tension, suspense and surprise, “King” could have been a real contender.