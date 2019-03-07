Reviews: French drama ‘Lady J,’ alt-doc ‘Woodsrider’ and western redux ‘The Glorious Seven’

Ford never explains any of these feelings out loud to the cameras. Matlow eschews interviews and on-screen text (aside from an opening quote), and instead lets Sadie just be, as North’s lovely shots of the chilly outdoors set the mood. Whether Ford’s eating quietly around a campfire or partying at friends’ condos, this film plays up the contrasts and contradictions of her life: between typical teen ski resort behavior and her more personal, internal quest.