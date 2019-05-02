Review: Werner Herzog profiles former Soviet leader in doc ‘Meeting Gorbachev’

Sometimes you don’t realize you needed a cinematic pairing until you see it, as with Werner Herzog interviewing Mikhail Gorbachev for the German filmmaker’s biographical doc of the consequential 20th century world leader, “Meeting Gorbachev.” The two met three times over six months — during which the ex-USSR president turned 87 — and the result is a surprisingly warm, eccentric, inviting inquiry into how a reformer turned enormous political capital into an opportunity to end the Cold War. (He’s still a tad bitter about America calling it a one-sided victory. “We both won!” he says.)