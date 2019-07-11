Review: ‘Miss Arizona’ supplies a few laughs as it tries its darndest to empower

More than a decade has passed since Rose (Johanna Braddy) was crowned Miss Arizona back in her home state, but the former pageant queen has little to show in the way of recent achievements. She dreamed of fame in her life in Los Angeles, but her husband (Kyle Howard) gives her little freedom and even less attention. When Rose agrees to teach a life skills course at a women’s shelter, she ends up learning what she’s truly capable of during a wild night in L.A. with the shelter’s four residents (Robyn Lively, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Shoniqua Shandai and Otmara Marrero).