Review: Brazilian horror film ‘Our Evil’ is not for the faint of heart

“Our Evil” relies on static, unbroken takes, in scenes that do drag on. But the off-kilter chronology and the abrupt shift from serial killer splatter to tragic tales of demons and ghosts make this more than an endurance test. The surprises Galli has in store for the patient — and for the strong-of-stomach — echo his film’s themes. This is ultimately a story about taking something appalling and putting it to inspired use.