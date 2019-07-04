Review: Greg Kinnear’s directing debut, ‘Phil,’ aims high but lands low

Depressed, divorced dentist Phil (Kinnear) finds new life when he meets patient Michael (Bradley Whitford), a cheerful philosophy professor who seems to have it all together. But when Phil finds Michael’s body after his suicide, he insinuates himself into the life of Michael’s widow, Alicia (Emily Mortimer), by pretending to be her husband’s Greek friend Spiros. YouTube videos help him fake an accent, while he tries to figure out what caused Michael to want to end his seemingly perfect life.